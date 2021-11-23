Fisherman Paul Tucknot was on his way back from a fishing trip, 20 miles out from the coastline, when he spotted the beautiful aquatic mammals.

His brother, Scott Parker, an ex-Red Cross member and former Newhaven lifeboat crewman, spoke to the Herald on Paul's behalf.

He explained that dolphins sightings are not as rare as you might think.

"We get to see them quite a lot," he said.

"It is amazing to be joined by the dolphins.

"It's lovely, especially when you get the baby ones as well. We are quite lucky as we do get to see them out there quite a bit."

Paul and Scott are in a team of 14 who go out to sea in the boats from Shoreham and run a fish shop in Newhaven.

