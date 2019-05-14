Warning issued to West Sussex businesses found selling unsafe electrical items

A crackdown on selling dangerous phone chargers and toys that could potentially cause fatalities is being stepped up by West Sussex Trading Standards.

In the last year officers made 25 visits to independent shops to carry out test purchases.

Of the 23 different phone chargers sent for testing, nine failed to comply with safety standards, seven were at risk of causing electric shocks and two failed due to labelling issues.

Four cheap toys were also investigated and two failed the tests – one for safety reasons and the other because of incorrect labelling.

In all cases the importer was based outside West Sussex so officers are continuing to investigate with the assistance of other Trading Standards services across the country.

Local outlets are also taking steps to recall the unsafe products.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Using unsafe electrical products can have serious consequences and at worst could be fatal.

“Our Trading Standards team have done some excellent work over the last year putting a stop to the sale of these products and I would like to thank them for all their hard work.”

Peter Aston, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “These results are of great concern to us and work in this area will be stepped up.

“Our recent prosecutions against businesses found to be selling or supplying unsafe electrical products demonstrate that the courts view this very seriously.”

If you have bought an electrical item and have concerns about its safety, you can let Trading Standards by calling 03454 0405060 or going to www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport