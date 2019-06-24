Warning as thunderstorms expected in Sussex

A yellow warning has been put in place as thunderstorms, heavy rain and potential flooding are expected in Sussex later today.

A warm humid day is expected, with temperatures reaching a high of 26 degrees in Sussex, according to the Met Office.

However thunderstorms and 'areas of thundery rain' could hit the county this evening.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office - which warns of potential disruption to travel caused by flooding and lightening, and a risk of power cuts.

The yellow warning remains in place for tomorrow, where a murky morning is predicted with low cloud, mist and perhaps patchy fog.

There is a risk of isolated thunderstorms developing later in the day, according to the Met Office.

The rest of the week looks set to be dry and often sunny, with warm and humid temperatures.

SEE MORE: READERS PICTURES: Steam train travels through Sussex

Boat missing off the Sussex coast