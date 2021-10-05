Want to have your say on the patient transport service? Consultation to take place
People are being invited to take part in a patient transport service consultation.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:18 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:39 pm
The consultation is being run by the South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust in collaboration with Healthwatch.
The virtual event will take place on October 13 at 2pm via Microsoft Teams.
People will be given the opportunity to have their say on the patient transport service, find out more about it, meet staff and be able to ask questions.
Anyone interested in taking part should email [email protected] to book their place.