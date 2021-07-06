The father and daughter duo were involved with Littlehampton Carnival Association for a few years from the late 1990s but sadly Peter passed away in 2004.

Teresa said: “I was Carnival Queen and dad was my cheeky side kick ‘Jolly the Jester’. I thought he’d be by my side forever, so when he passed away, there was a huge void in my life and I promised I would continue charity work in his honour.”

Teresa, formerly Teresa Cooper, took on the ‘walk 60 miles with your dog in June’ challenge set by Cancer Research UK and raised £330.

Teresa Williams with Oscar, ending their sponsored dog walk for Cancer Research UK on a high in a stunning poppy field in Chichester

She said: “Having just bought a labrador puppy, I knew that this challenge was made for us. Oscar and I walked two miles every day throughout June, visiting a beautiful new place around West Sussex and posting our journey of Facebook.

“We ended our walk on a high in a stunning Chichester poppy field. We sat, reflected and just enjoyed the stillness of the moment. My dad would have loved it.”

Other places they visited included Nore Folly near Slindon and Cissbury Ring in Findon Valley.

Teresa added: “We covered over 70 miles together and discovered places I never knew existed.

Teresa with her dad, dressed as Jolly the Jester, in the Littlehampton Carnival in 1998

“Together we will beat cancer. Cancer Research is a charity that will always be close to my heart, as I lost my dad suddenly to cancer in 2004.”

As well as donations online, Teresa received support from friends and a few unexpected places.

Her neighbour, who also lost her dad to cancer, dropped some cash through the door with a note and on one of her walks, a complete stranger gave Teresa a donation after they got chatting at the bottom of The Trundle, north of Chichester.

She said: “He loved what Oscar and I were doing and gave us £10. A complete stranger who it turned out had cancer himself. We both had a little cry and I went on my way. Such a beautiful kind-hearted man.”