Volunteer minibus drivers needed at Guild Caare

Since the 1960s, Guild Care has been running a door-to-door community transport service, providing a affordable door-to-door service.

The service transports 480 passengers each week in a fleet of nine minibuses, which travel around Worthing all week.

Ric, minibus driver

The charity relies on volunteer drivers to make these journeys possible for its users, which is why they are reaching out for more volunteer drivers to join the team.

Volunteer drivers need no minibus driving experience. All volunteer drivers are provided with full training and ongoing support, needed. They need to be aged between 22 and 70 and should have held a driving licence for at least two years.

Clair has been volunteering as a minibus driver for more than two years, a role which she is able to fit around work commitments. She said: “I have such a great time volunteering, driving people home from their day at the Guild Care Centre.

“I had always enjoyed driving and meeting people.

“I love the interaction with the customers when I am helping them on and off the bus. There are always plenty of laughs.”

Kay, 79, has been coming to Guild Care’s Friendship Club for over 10 years, she said: “I’d be sitting at home alone if it wasn’t for Guild Care’s fantastic community transport service bringing me here twice a week.

“It’s been a godsend. I can’t praise the transport service enough, the drivers are all wonderful and so friendly and kind.

“Volunteer driving is a flexible role and you can commit to as much or as little as you choose.”

Ric has been volunteering as a Guild Care minibus driver for 11 years after being recommended to join by a friend. He said: “I enjoy the fact that we meet such lovely people, we have some wonderful members, they’ve got a great sense of humour.

“I also enjoy the driving and volunteering fits around my life really nicely.

“So, when I can’t drive, I just let them know and they’ll find somebody else.

“We all work as a great team together.”

So, if you are friendly, caring and have a few hours to spare then volunteering as a minibus driver could be for you.

Mark Phillips, volunteer co-ordinator said: “We are so very lucky to have our brilliant volunteer drivers who make our community transport service possible, which is why we are looking for more drivers to join the team and help us to continue to connect people to our vital services. You do not have to have lots of spare time, even a few hours a week will make a real difference.”

For more information, contact Mark on 01903 600602 email: volunteering@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org/drivers