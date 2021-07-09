Urgent search for missing Worthing girl - Dial 999 if you see her
Police are urgently searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Worthing.
Ellie-Louise was last seen in the Castle Road area of Worthing around 3.45pm today (Friday, July 9).
A police spokesperson said: "She is white, around 4ft 7in tall, of medium build, and with blonde hair.
"When last seen, she was wearing a pale pink hooded jumper, black shorts and pink and black Nike trainers."
Anyone who sees Ellie-Louise is asked not to approach her as she 'may become distressed'.
Instead, please phone 999 immediately quoting serial 914 of 09/07.
