Two people collapse in Broadwater graveyard, leading to large emergency response

There is a large emergency response to an incident in Broadwater this afternoon, in which two people collapsed in a graveyard.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said that they were called to the scene at around 2.50pm today, to St Mary's Church in Broadwater Street.

The scene of the emergency incident in Broadwater Street, Worthing

Two people had collapsed in the graveyard and were 'in need of medical attention', a spokesman said.

Four ambulances were called to the scene, and paramedics treated the patients, who 'responded well' to initial treatment.

They still needed hospital treatment, the spokesman said, so they were driven to Worthing Hospital in an ambulance each.

The air ambulance was called and landed nearby, but was not needed, the ambulance spokesman said.

They could not say the age or gender of the patients.

According to an eyewitness, there were at least two police cars at the scene as well.

Traffic is backing up in the area as a result.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.