Turner’s Pies stars in BBC documentary

A popular family-run pie business based in West Sussex has enjoyed a slice of fame after starring in a BBC One documentary on Monday night.

Turner’s Pies, which started in Bognor in 1933 and has branches in Chichester, Rustington and Broadwater, featured in the programme Life of Pies, in which cameras followed the team as they prepared for the British Pie Awards in March.

The business was ‘delighted’ to win class champion with their steak and mature cheddar pie, having had their steak and ale pie voted the supreme champion at last year’s event.

In a statement on their website released ahead of the screening last night, Phil Turner said: “We really are super excited at the prospect of featuring on national TV.

“We’re obviously very serious about our business and we were delighted to win another award.”

“The cameras following us added a fun element to the whole process and we had loads of laughs during filming.

“And having seen a sneak preview of the documentary I think we come out of it very well indeed.

“I think our customers and friends and family will enjoy seeing us on TV but we must reassure them that they needn’t worry, we won’t be giving up our day jobs!”

The company received so much attention from the broadcast that its website temporarily crashed that evening due to the number of people scrambling to access the site.

A spokesman tweeted on Monday evening: “Apologies to anyone trying to get on to our websites right now...they are both struggling due to the large amount of traffic following our appearance on BBC1. Please bear with us!”

The website was back up and running shortly afterwards – visit it here.

