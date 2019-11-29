Tributes paid to well-known Angmering woman

Tributes have been paid to a well-known woman from Angmering.

Vera Low, who lived in the village for more than 60 years, died on November 25, aged 99.

Vera served in the army as a Radar Operator during the Second World War

She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.

Vera was born in Clapham and served in the army as a Radar Operator during the Second World War.

After the war, she moved into a home in Lloyd Goring Close, Angmering, with her husband when it was newly built and it was there they raised their six children together.

Vera worked as a domestic house cleaner in the village, often taking her daughter Kathy along to work with her when she was a small child.

Vera never drove a car but could always be seen in the village on her bicycle, which she rode well into her 70s.

She was a keen member of the Angmering WI for many years, until she was unable to participate due to her aging health.

She also helped out with St Margaret’s creche.

Her daughter Kathy said: “She loved the children and would always have a story to tell about their antics.”

Vera was well known in the village as an eager babysitter who would always be willing to help out.

A few years ago, Vera was asked to contribute to a book on Angmering and was ‘delighted’ to be asked.

Paying tribute to her mother, Kathy said: “For me, my mum has always been my inspiration, my strength and my nurturer.

“She put up a good fight to make it to her 100th.”

Vera’s funeral will be held on Friday, December 13, at St Margaret’s Church in Angmering at midday.

This will be followed by a wake held at the Six Bells in Lyminster Road, Wick.

