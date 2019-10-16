Tributes paid to former Emmerdale star from Worthing

A former Emmerdale actress, who lives in Worthing, has died three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Leah Bracknell, who has lived in Worthing since 2014, was best known for playing Zoe Tate on the ITV show Emmerdale where she was ‘much loved by cast and crew alike’.

The mother-of-two was well-known locally for her ‘Serenity’ yoga classes at the Heene community centre in Worthing and in Angmering.

She has been remembered by the team at Emmerdale as ‘a very generous and caring colleague’.

The team said in a tweet: “Everyone on Emmerdale is very sad to hear of the death of Leah Bracknell.

“She was a hugely popular member of the Emmerdale cast for over 16 years.

The former actress was also a yoga teacher

“Leah was a very generous and caring colleague, much loved by cast and crew alike.”

The mother-of-two first revealed that she had terminal lung cancer in 2016.

She launched a fundraiser in order to be able to pay for specialist treatment at a clinic in Germany.

