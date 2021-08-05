Travellers pitch up in Littlehampton park

Travellers in Linden Park, Littlehampton

Police were called to Linden Park yesterday afternoon, after receiving reports of travellers on the land.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Linden Park, Littlehampton, around 12.30pm on Wednesday (August 4) following reports a group of travellers had arrived at the site.

“Officers visited the area to engage with local residents and the group, and to complete a site assessment.”

The spokesman added that officers would continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the landowners.

An Arun District Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the travellers that have gained access onto Linden Park in Littlehampton.

“Our colleagues at West Sussex County Council have been advised and will undertake the necessary action to regain possession of the land, which is owned by Arun District Council.”

Gypsies and travellers travel the country as part of a nomadic way of life.

As with any other individual, all gypsies and travellers have rights under the 1998 Human Rights Act.

Romany Gypsies and Irish Travellers are also protected against discrimination on the basis of their ethnic origins under the 2010 Equalities Act.