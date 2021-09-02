Thousands of vaccines available for 16-17 year olds in Sussex this weekend

Teenagers were made eligible for one dose of the life-saving vaccine last month, as part of the continued roll-out of the vaccination programme.

Vaccination centres, GPs and hospitals have been contact 16 and 17 year olds throughout the county to invite them to receive the jab and some targeted walk-in sessions have been taking place.

But, this week, even more walk-in clinics have been set up to make it as easy as possible for young people to get their vaccination.

Teenagers are now being invited to receive their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Covid-19 vaccination programme said “Our vaccination teams have been working hard to call in 16 and 17 year olds for their vaccine, but we know that walk-in clinics really work for this group so they can come with family and friends.

“There are more than ten sites which are open for walk-in vaccinations- with Brighton, Chichester and Eastbourne open every single day.

“With schools and colleges re-opening next week after the summer, we want as many 16-17 year olds to be protected before term starts, and so we encourage anyone who is in this age group and who hasn’t had it yet to come forward this week.”

Here are all of the available walk-in sessions for 16-17 year olds in Sussex:

Every day

Brighton, former Top Shop store, Churchill Square, BN1 2RG, daily 8.30am to 7.00pm, Pfizer

Chichester, Westgate Vaccination Centre, Via Ravenna, PO19 1RJ, daily 8.30am to 7.00pm

Eastbourne, former Mothercare shop, Hampden Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove, BN22 9PD , daily 8.30am to 3.00pm

Thursday 2 September 2021

08.00-16.00 – Bognor Vaccination Centre, 2nd floor Bognor Health Centre, West Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 2UT. Pfizer. Please book by calling 0333 370 4111

10.30-15.30 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN, Pfizer

18.00-19.30 – Lancing Parish Hall, 96-98 South Street, Lancing, BN15 8AJ. Pfizer

Friday 3 September 2021

14.30-17.30 – Apple Tree Centre, Hindu Temple, Ifield Avenue, Crawley, RH11 0AF, Pfizer

10.30-15.30 – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 3DN, Pfizer

Saturday 4 September 2021

10.00-16.00 – Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, RH19 3BS, Pfizer.

14.30-20.00 – Clarity Pharmacy, Tilling Green Community Centre, Mason Road, Rye, TN31 7BE. Pfizer

08.30-12.00 – Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, BN14 9HS. Pfizer