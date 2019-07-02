This is where Worthing's post office will be moving to

The Worthing post office is set to relocate to a site in the town centre when the current premises close in August.

According to the Post Office press team, it will be relocated from its current premises in Chapel Road into WHSmith in South Street, Worthing, where it will be operated by WHSmith High Street Ltd and be known as Worthing Post Office. This comes after public consultation.

The new branch at WHSmith will open at 9am on Thursday, August 22 and will see the post office incorporated alongside a 'retail offer of stationery, gifts and greetings cards' and extended opening hours, the spokesman said.

Worthing's current Post Office premises in Chapel Road

The current Worthing Post Office will close at 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 21.

At the new post office, there will be four serving positions and two self-service kiosks. Services will be available, seven days a week, from 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sundays, extending the hours to 61 a week.

Roger Gale, network and sales director, said that the change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect post office services on which customers in the area depend.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The only thing the new branch is lacking will be a cash machine, the spokesman said.

But they added: "All post office branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account. This means customers in Worthing will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during all the extended opening hours.