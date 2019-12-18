This is the Christmas Stagecoach bus timetable for Worthing, Littlehampton and Brighton

Stagecoach has announced when the buses will be running across Worthing, Littlehampton and Brighton over the Christmas and New Year period.

Most timetables will run to Saturday or school holiday times over the festive period, starting from Monday, December 23. There are no buses on Christmas Day, but Sunday timetables will be in operation on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Stagecoach buses

Buses will finish earlier than normal on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

The Stagecoach Christmas and New Year timetables will run until Thursday, January 2, 2020, when a normal service will resume.

To help you get around over the festive period, special tickets will be available from December 20 until January 5 for families, where up to three children can travel for free when an Adult Dayrider Gold ticket is purchased at £8.80. In addition under 16s can get unlimited travel for £3 per day with a Child Dayrider Gold.

Edward Hodgson, managing director at Stagecoach, said: “We know many people will be relying on our services to get them from A to B over the festive period. Our buses will make travel easier for a day or evening out.

"We’ve seen our Boxing Day buses becoming more and more popular, so this year we're running Sunday services on December 26 to help our passengers get out and about, spend time with family and friends, and grab a bargain without the hassle of driving in our busy town centres.

"Our great value family and child fares means customers can put their savings on travel towards those extra special presents.

“Christmas is a busy time of year and we’d advise all passengers to follow us on Twitter before travelling and keep up-to-date with live service updates.”

For more information, including timetables and live updates, please visit the Stagecoach website, www.stagecoachbus.com, or follow them on Twitter at @StagecoachSouth.