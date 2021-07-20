This is how safety measures are changing at Cineworld following Freedom Day

In a newsletter to Unlimited Members, Cineworld said: "We are getting in touch to let you know that our Safety Measures have changed, in line with the recent relaxation of government guidelines in England.

"At Cineworld our priority remains the safety of our customers and employees. Therefore, we have decided to keep social distancing in our screens in England as an additional safety precaution for our customers. In addition, we will continue to provide hand sanitizer stations, additional cleaning, anti-bacterial hand soap in the toilets and plastic screens at the till.

"Face coverings are no longer mandatory, however we are encouraging our customers and employees to continue wearing face coverings and we will continue to provide face masks to our teams."

Crawley Cineworld

Regarding Contact Tracing, the said: "We continue to take part in public health authorities’ Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contact Tracing schemes in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland and they will continue being mandatory where required. To find out more, please see 15. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Contact Tracing (Section 4.11) of our privacy policy."