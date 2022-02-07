This is how many people in the Arun district will be eligible for council tax repayment
Following, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a council tax rebate to help with living costs, data has shown how many people in the Arun district will be available for the rebate.
The council tax rebate will be £150 for those whose properties are in council tax bands A-D in England, to try and help with living costs.
Second homes and empty homes are not included in the rebate scheme.
In Band A, 7,378 people in the Arun district will be eligible for the rebate, 11,969 people in Band B will be eligible, in Band C, 19,525 people will be eligible and in Band D, 15,097 people will be eligible – meaning that a total of 53,969 people in the Arun district were eligible for the refund.
On top of this discount, discretionary funding also be provided by the government to support vulnerable people and individuals on low incomes that do not pay council tax, or that pay council tax for properties in council tax bands E-H.
