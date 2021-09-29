Venues were judged on their quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings Photo: Tripadvisor

These popular places to eat in Worthing and Littlehampton have earned a Tripadvisor award

A number of restaurants, pubs and cafes have been given a Tripadvisor award for their great reviews.

By Sol Buckner
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:32 pm

The 2021 Travellers' Choice awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.

The award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and award winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. It honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Here are some of those given the award. Read more: www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/people/popular-places-to-eat-across-worthing-earn-tripadvisor-award-for-their-great-reviews-3389470

1.

East Beach Cafe, The Promenade, Littlehampton. Photo: Tripadvisor

2.

The Arun View Riverside Restaurant and Bar, Wharf Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Tripadvisor

3.

47 Mussel Row, Pier Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Tripadvisor

4.

Harbour Lights Cafe, Surrey Street, Littlehampton: Photo: Tripadvisor

