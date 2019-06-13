‘The biggest fish I have ever seen caught at Worthing Pier’ – fisherman shares his amazement

A fisherman has expressed his amazement after witnessing the biggest fish he has ever seen caught at Worthing Pier.

Stan Oxley has been fishing at the pier for 50 years but last night (June 12), he said he was left ‘amazed’ when he saw an undulate ray being caught.

The undulate ray caught at Worthing Pier last night and Stan Oxley (inset)

The 61-year-old, who lives with his family in St Lawrence Avenue, Tarring, said: “I went down to catch the evening tide last night – I often go down at this time.

“These guys who had professional angles and all the gear then caught this fish.

“I was amazed. It is the biggest fish I have ever seen caught at Worthing Pier for 50 years. I have been fishing since I was 11.”

READ MORE: Hunt for brazen burglar chased by Worthing homeowner

This Worthing park is being refurbished in time for the summer holidays

Stan, who also works as a kitchen fitter, said there were a lot of people down the pier at the time who also gushed in amazement.

“At this time of year rays come in,” said Stan.

“To see something that big – there was quite a bit of reaction!”

Stan shared his delight on Facebook and said he has since been ‘taken back’ by comments from residents.

“It has been really interesting – everyone has been chipping in.”

He added that he was pleased to be able to share something positive about Worthing.

“We have had so much negativity in the town,” he said, adding: “We can go down to the pier and fish for free – bring the kids down for a few hours of entertainment – we are really lucky. I am looking forward to taking my grandsons Jack and Jesse when it gets warmer.”

According to experts, an undulate ray is a medium-sized skate that grows to a maximum length of 100cm and weight of 10kg.

When the ray was caught last night it was released back into the water, Stan said.