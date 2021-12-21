People partied in Worthing, Littlehampton, Ferring and East Preston as everyone got out of their homes to enjoy many a good time.
1. Worthing Observation Wheel
The popular Worthing Observation Wheel returned to the seafront – with a breezy twist, having been hugely popular since it was first introduced to the town in 2019, with more than 50,000 people taking rides according to Worthing Borough Council. Working with operator deKoning Leisure, the council decided to go with a smaller, 33m wheel, for 2021. This new model was built with no enclosed carriages, unlike the previous models which had fully-contained pods.
2. Brooklands Park summer of fun
A summer programme of activities was organised at Brooklands Park, making use of the natural green pocket to enjoy fitness, science and natural play projects. Events, run by partners of Worthing Borough Council, included free cycling, celebrations to mark world environment day, a children’s gardening week, and National Bee Day with fun and games
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3. East Preston Festival 2021
East Preston Festival returned after a year away and the village came alive, kicking off with new event, Picnic on the Green, with hundreds of people enjoying live music on the village green. There were a host of charity stalls and an art excibition, entertainment for youngsters including magic shows, and the Angmering-on-Sea Tennis Club set up a mini-tennis court, with games for children and adults.
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4. Worthing Summer Seafront Festival
Worthing Summer Seafront Festival 2021, run by Worthing Lions Club, kicked off with a classic car show on Saturday, July 24, followed by American and custom cars the next day. The event in Steyne Gardens was the first of many that week, including Worthing Bus Rally along the seafront and a market with entertainment in Steyne Gardens.
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL