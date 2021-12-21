1. Worthing Observation Wheel

The popular Worthing Observation Wheel returned to the seafront – with a breezy twist, having been hugely popular since it was first introduced to the town in 2019, with more than 50,000 people taking rides according to Worthing Borough Council. Working with operator deKoning Leisure, the council decided to go with a smaller, 33m wheel, for 2021. This new model was built with no enclosed carriages, unlike the previous models which had fully-contained pods.