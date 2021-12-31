The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) sees Worthing Borough Council collect cash from new developments to invest in facilities for the wider public good, such as footpaths, cycle ways, play facilities and improvements to community halls and meeting spaces.

Under the rules, 15 per cent of the cash is to be spent in the ward where the development took place once a minimum of £10,000 had been reached.

Six wards in Worthing reached that target to release cash – Central, Durrington, Marine, Offington, Salvington and Tarring.

Ten community groups in Worthing are set to get a cash boost thanks to a Neighbourhood Fund totalling nearly £72,000

Funding is released directly to the groups who can request grants of between £1,000 and £10,000 towards a project or improvements in their local area.

The first tranche of funding has now been awarded with ten groups successfully applying for money totalling £71,590, while two more organisations were asked to resubmit for funding in the future.

Among the successful groups are Friends of Denton Gardens, in Central ward, who will receive £10,000 to replace the Pergola in Denton Gardens and install a commemorative stone and 2nd Durrington Sea Scout Group who will benefit from £7,500 project access.

Councillor Nicola Waight, Worthing executive member for regeneration, said: “This is a brilliant scheme that benefits our community groups that do such wonderful work in the area.

“Worthing needs new housing and therefore new developments which in turn means developers contribute money for these community groups to help continue the fantastic work they are doing.

“We had a huge response from local groups and we are delighted to be able to give funding to ten fabulous groups that provide and give back to their neighbourhoods in so many different ways.”

The other eight community groups who were awarded funding are, Worthing West District Guides, Tarring, who received £3,666 to replace fascia boards, soffits and guttering to the District Guide Hall, Worthing Allotments Management, Tarring, who received £5,000 to provide new accessible toilets and plots at West Tarring Allotment, High Salvington Residents Association, Salvington, also got £5,000 for speed detection on Salvington Hill, Creative Waves Community Arts, Central, got £9,450, Friends of Homefield Park, Central, received £10,000, Charmandean and Area Residents’ Association, Offington, got £10,000 for play equipment for Hill Barn Recreation Ground, Victoria Park Dog Walkers and Volunteers, Central, got £2,474 to introduce compost bins and a bench, and Guild Care, Central, received £8,500.

Friends of West Worthing Park, Marine, applied for funding for a community seating shelter and Highdown Rotary, Offington, asked for cash for their rotary field, but the former is in the middle of public consultation, while the Rotary Club was told to work on the plan with park rangers to ensure it doesn’t conflict with other users. They are free to reapply in the future.