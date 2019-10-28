Ten fire engines sent to tackle two Bognor fires

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire at a Bognor business this morning (Monday, October 28).

Six fire engines – two from Bognor, two from Chichester, one from Littlehampton and one from Arundel – were called to Bedford Street at 1.45am.

A spokesman said the fire was at the back of a business premises and described it as ‘ongoing’.

Fire crews remain at the scene, according to West Sussex Fire.

The fire service has warned residents to avoid the area if possible and to keep windows and doors shut.

Firefighters were also assisted by the aerial ladder platform from Worthing.

On a busy morning for firefighters, four fire engines were sent to Longford Road at 3.20am.

Crews from East Preston, East Wittering, Littlehampton and Worthing were called to reports of wheelie bins on fire, a spokesman confirmed.

The last pump left the scene at 5.15am.