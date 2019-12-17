Team’s work to disrupt drug dealers in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis is recognised

Members of The Arun Prevention Team were proud to win an award for the work they do to disrupt county drug lines and drug dealers operating in the district.

The Good Work Recognition award was presented to Lee Matthews, a senior anti-social behaviour caseworker at Arun District Council, and PC Steve Self, PC Liz Nelson and Sgt Danny West from Sussex Police for their joint work in using anti-social behaviour legislation.

They received the award at a ceremony for the Sussex Police West Sussex Division awards, held in Crawley.

The ceremony recognised officers for their work in combating County Lines drug activity, which refers to the phone numbers or lines dedicated to the trafficking of drugs into rural areas and smaller towns.

The team is also tackling issues include cuckooing – a form of crime in which drug dealers take over the home of a vulnerable person to use it as a base for drug supply.

Lee said: “I’m very proud to have worked jointly with the police on this issue.

“This is something which affects our communities and we will continue to work in partnership to disrupt this activity.”

Councillor Gill Yeates, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We’re delighted to see the work of this fantastic team recognised by this award.

“They are determined to stop dealers taking advantage of vulnerable people in our society and are committed to tackling drug trafficking to make Arun a safer place.”

SEE MORE: Injured Bognor mum could spend Christmas in hospital after attempted mugging

Bognor Rocks shoot and score in partnership with Chestnut tree House

Collections by West Sussex businesses bring Christmas cheer for the needy