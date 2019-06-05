Team from Rustington to take on South Coast Mighty Hike for Macmillan Cancer Support

Four friends from Rustington have been hard at work training to take on the South Coast Mighty Hike for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tamsin and Nick Lawson, Carol Wayman and Sally Cleall make up the Walking on Sunshine team, who will be taking on the 26-mile challenge.

The route will take the group, who met at Lanes Health Club in Rustington, across the South Downs Way from Brighton Racecourse to the Seven Sisters Country Park in Eastbourne on June 8.

Sally said: “It is such a worthwhile cause, everybody is affected by cancer at the end of the day.”

Each member of the team has been putting in effort to train, including a ten-mile walk in the rain, said Sally.

She added: “The last six miles is quite an incline. It will be a good challenge and we will feel we have achieved it at the end.”

The group will celebrate with a complimentary glass of bubbly at the finish line, followed by a well-deserved rest.

Between the four team members, Walking on Sunshine has already managed to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

To donate to their efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/TeamLawson2019