Today is Sussex Day (Wednesday, June 16) – and to mark the occasion we have teamed up with a talented photographer, who has shared some of her favourite images of our beautiful county.

Kasia Kedziora regularly shares her stunning photographs on her Facebook page – Katie’s View Photography – and has attracted thousands of followers.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Storrington, moved to the UK from Poland 11 years ago.

Kasia, who has been passionate about photography since the age of about 15, said the first Covid lockdown in March last year saw her spend more time capturing local scenes.

She said: “Up until March last year when Covid-19 caused us all to be in lockdown and there was just not enough possibilities to spend time as you’d like to, but since the weather at the time was encouraging to get outside I used this circumstance and walked or cycled to local areas and discovered some of the new areas, capturing them in the photos.

“This is when I realised that you don’t need to travel far to capture a beautiful photo as the beautiful places are around us. This changed my point of view and this is how Katie’s View Photography was born.”

Photography is primarily a hobby for Kasia currently, but you can visit her website here to buy some of her prints and gifts.

Like her Facebook page by clicking here.

The images below were taken in locations across West Sussex including Worthing seafront, Cissbury Ring, Shoreham, Storrington, Pulborough, Petworth and Arundel.

1. Sussex scenes Kasia Kedziora, of Katie's View Photography, shared her favourite West Sussex images with us Buy photo

2. Sussex scenes Kasia Kedziora, of Katie's View Photography, shared her favourite West Sussex images with us Buy photo

3. Sussex scenes Kasia Kedziora, of Katie's View Photography, shared her favourite West Sussex images with us Buy photo

4. Sussex scenes Kasia Kedziora, of Katie's View Photography, shared her favourite West Sussex images with us Buy photo