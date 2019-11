Two Arundel Primary Schools took part in the Kids in Museums Takeover Day on November 22.

Pupils from Arundel Church of England Primary School and St Philip’s Catholic Primary School took on various roles at Arundel Museum and curated two displays as part of the Kids in Museums scheme.

