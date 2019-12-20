Suusex sailing club named as finalist in 2020 RYA and Yachts & Yachting Club awards

A Sussex sailing club has been named as a finalist in the 2020 Royal Yachting Association (RYA) and Yachts & Yachting Club of the Year Award.

Felpham Sailing Club is one of ten finalists from across the UK selected by the RYA awards panel.

Voting is now open for the annual award, which recognises the outstanding achievement of sailing clubs across the UK, promoting the hard work and dedication that goes into running a successful club.

Felpham’s achievements in nurturing the needs of its current membership and looking to the future has led to the club also being recognised for its ‘innovative and forward thinking’.

Commodore Guy Mayger said: “To be selected as a finalist in the RYA Club of the Year Awards is a huge achievement for Felpham Sailing Club. Having been a member myself for over 40 years I have been lucky enough to see the club develop into what it is today.

“Being nominated for this award is testament to the huge amount of work from successive committees and our amazing members, who show a strong volunteer ethos and a willingness to help others.”

The winner will be announced at the RYA Dinghy Show 2020 on February 29 at Alexandra Palace in London.

Voting closes on January 27 – to cast your vote visit awards.yachtsandyachting.co.uk/RYA