Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, January 19

Public inquiry into 475-home Goring Gap development is underway

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Worthing

Unwanted animals looking for permanent foster homes in Sussex

East Preston Yarnbombers: Handmade 17ft village Christmas tree raises £1,231 for The Fire Fighters Charity

The Brighton cat killer who was jailed for brutal knife attacks on pets has died

Here’s where a new reservoir could be created in Sussex

Community wardens have been pounding the pavements to help make Littlehampton safer

Worthing shop burglary: Two people arrested after search by dog unit

Girlguiding MBE: Littlehampton woman who was made an MBE for services to Girlguiding dies days before 97th birthday

Today's update is from Joe Stack with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.