Sussex video bulletin for Friday, February 4

West Sussex MP to replace policy chief who quit over Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile attack on Keir Starmer

News you can trust since 1893

Approved 69 homes between Fontwell and Eastergate branded ‘environmental vandalism’

Rampion wind farm: Eastenders actress supports campaign as developers pledge to write to forgotten coastal residents

Train driver confirmed dead after incident at West Worthing Station

Durrington police chase: Stolen car nearly collides with pedestrian

Construction begins on ‘superb’ specialist dementia care home in Climping

Littlehampton parent calls for private car park to be reopened to end parking ‘chaos’

‘Short-sighted’ that Littlehampton pub did not support theatre – reader’s letter

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Sam Pole with weather from Megan O'Neill.