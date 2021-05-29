Sussex residents asked to help ambulance service manage demand this bank holiday weekend

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb), is asking the public for its support ahead of what it expects to be a busy weekend.

A spokesperson said: "Recent weeks have seen an increase in 999 calls to the Trust with SECAmb handling close to 70,000 calls so far in May.

"With more settled weather forecast for the weekend, which can typically result in further increases in calls, it is urging the public to only call 999 in the event of a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Throughout the weekend, people are asked to make use of NHS 111 both by phone and online at111.nhs.ukand to seek advice from healthcare professionals including pharmacists.

"SECAmb is reminding people to make use of the alternatives to 999 if they are not facing a serious emergency but still need medical advice."

Executive director of operations, Emma Williams, said: “We’ve experienced some very busy days recently and we are expecting to see very high demand this weekend.

"While an increase in demand isn’t unusual for a bank holiday, we expect it could be particularly busy alongside the continued easing of coronavirus restrictions and some more settled weather.

“The main way people can help us this weekend and going forward into the summer is to be sensible, follow all the latest coronavirus guidance, and only call 999 if they are facing a serious or life-threatening emergency.

"If people make use of the alternatives available to them, including using NHS 111 for medical advice when it’s not serious, it can really help manage the demand our staff face.”