1. Stolen handbag returned to owner after 15 years

This story was remarkable. Chichester volunteer Jill Dennison was reunited with her handbag in March — 15 years after it was stolen. Jill was part of a group of people who raised money for St Wilfred's Hospice, by trekking around the Himalayas in 2006. Whilst training near Compton, Jill's handbag was stolen from her friend's car, along with many of her prized possessions, including family photographs. Jill thought 'that was the end of my handbag and everything in it' but, to her amazement, she received a call from the hospice earlier this year to say the bag had been found by a lady walking through the woods in Compton. https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/people/stolen-handbag-returned-to-owner-in-chichester-after-15-years-3159787