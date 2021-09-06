Sussex gin makers to showcase their products at big festival

The venue on, Saturday September 11, is Loseley Park, a fabulous estate three miles from Guildford in Surrey, from noon until 9pm. Chailey Sussex children’s charity Chailey Heritage Foundation, situated in Mid Sussex, has been chosen as the charity beneficiary.

The festival, organised by E3 Events - based in Palmeira Square, Hove, follows an earlier successful event at Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath.

Sussex drink exhibitors will include Cabin Pressure Spirits Ltd, based in Horsham, Chichester Harbour Gin, Ditchling Gin, Hastings 1066 Gin,

Gin Fest 1 SUS-210609-091838001

Madame Jennifer, based in Hove, and Slake Spirits based in Shoreham.

Sussex food exhibitors include: The Bean Bike Ltd, based near Lewes, The Land Doughver in Chichester, Mid Sussex Super Cream and Pok Pok from Brighton.

The main stage host is BBC Radio Sussex breakfast presenter Allison Ferns.

Among those appearing live on stage include West End stalwart Carl Patrick Morris, Take That tribute band Relight, and BBC1 All Together Now finalists The Sundaes.

Gin Fest 2 SUS-210609-091848001

Organiser David Hill said: “There is no doubt this is one of the hottest festival tickets for 2021, and the interest from the public has been huge.

“We’ve come out of Lockdown and now people want to be out and about enjoying themselves. This is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“It’s a chance to celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship of independent British and worldwide gin distillers with over 100 gins to try.

“There will be delicious hot and cold artisan food, captivating demonstrations on everything gin, and live entertainment.

“Tickets are selling fast so we strongly advise pre-booking before the day”.

You must be aged 18 or over to attend and photo ID will be required.