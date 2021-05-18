Sussex Car and Motorcycle Jumble returns – and stalls are available

The charity event launched in 2019 and organisers Paul Goulet and Sheila Hall are looking forward to returning to the to Worthing Rugby Club site in Roundstone Lane, Angmering.

Sheila said: “Our aim is to be able to make a donation to the Worthing Rugby Club for the rebuilding of their roof.”

The SCMJ takes place on Sunday, July 25, from 9am to 2.30pm. Entry is £2 with free parking.

Paul on a moped at the Sussex Car and Motorcycle Jumble in 2019

Hot breakfasts and a licensed bar will be available all day. There will be a variety of stalls and a display of vintage and classic cars pre-1975.