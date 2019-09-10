Supermarket’s £4,000 cheque will make Christmas better for our homeless people

Turning Tides, a charity supporting homeless people, has received £4,000 from Tesco’s Bags for life scheme in June and July.

The scheme saw shoppers at the Durrington superstore using their green tokens to vote for one of three chosen charities to receive a sum of money. The homelessness charity, which supports people across our area, was the most popular with customers and last Monday received the cheque.

A charity spokesman said: “The money will be used to provide support to the homeless and vulnerable throughout Christmas, making sure no one is alone or suffering needlessly.”

“We’ll hold Christmas dinners and gift giving as well as offering all the usual support and aid.

“Thank you to all those who supported us, I can’t tell you how much it means to the men and women who will need it.”

The store in Durrington also made donations to the charity of handwarmers, hats, towels and sanitary products. Items that are always in high demand and very useful for those men and women that find might themselves street homeless.