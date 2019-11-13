Super Santa Tracy collecting toys for terminally ill children

Christmas presents are being collected for children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses who are cared for by a Walberton charity.

Tracy De Pass, who works for FPR Group in Havant, has helped collected new toys for The Snowdrop Trust for past three years, but is struggling to get the number of gifts needed this year as she is currently on maternity leave.

Tracy said: “This year it’s been trickier; I don’t have the same avenue. I’ve had to be more imaginative.”

Children will be able to select a gift from the donations at The Snowdrop Trust’s annual Christmas party at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis.

Tracy, who lives in Portsmouth, has put out a call to the public, asking people to dig deep and give what they can this festive season.

Alongside her own donations, Tracy is fundraising for The Snowdrop Trust through a JustGiving page as well as accepting donations at drop boxes in different locations throughout Sussex.

People can donate new toys at drop-off points at TINT hairdressers inEmsworth, as well as at the FPR offices in Bognor, Chichester, Havant and Brighton.

Portsmouth Rugby Club and Sonner Toys in Portsmouth are also accepting donations.

Tracy said the physical donations are a big part of what makes her fundraiser so special.

She said: “One year, I bought sports equipment and one of the boys was blown away. He ran straight up to it and picked it out. He’d never seen a real rugby ball before.”

The annual Christmas party, where children get to choose a new toy from a massive display of donations, is only one part of the Snowdrop Trust’s vital work.

They subsidise the costs of going to and from hospital, provide laptops for housebound children, and help families pay gas and electricity bills, which can soar when a child is ill.

Tracy, who has also helped raise money with a bake sale at Portsmouth Rugby Club, said: “These children are fighting immense battles and in and out of hospital, I’m just trying to give them a teeny little bit of magic for one day.”

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of The Snowdrop Trust, said: “These wonderful families have so much happening in their lives, as they are caring for a child with a life-threatening illness.

“This party allows them to relax in a safe space where the whole family can come together, see their special nurses and counsellor, who support them throughout their journey.”

To donate to Tracy’s JustGiving page visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tracy-de-pass