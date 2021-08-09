Primrose Buckley, show secretary, estimated more than 400 people came through the gate, in addition to the exhibitors and all those involved in running the event. She said: “We were delighted to see many of our loyal supporters returning after the disappointment of having to cancel last year when, ironically, the weather was perfect on the corresponding day. This year, we were pleased to welcome some new stallholders.” Attractions included a fun dog show, Lancing Brass Band, Robbie the Magician, West Sussex Woodturners, classic cars, sideshows, charity stalls and afternoon teas

The flower show began in bright sunshine, interspersed with brief showers, before the rain set in. Primrose said the standard of exhibits was as high as ever but the committee was keen to encourage more people to enter. In fact, Julie Knight, who won four cups and the RHS Banksian Medal, had no intention of entering the show at all until she was persuaded by her neighbour Graham Lewis just a couple of days beforehand. She received the Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit, Beloe Cup for dahlias, John Rankin Dahlia Cup and Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney.

Other trophy winners were: Peter Jenkins, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers and Jenkins Cup for fuchsias; Christina Goodwyn, Silver Salver for mixed produce; Colin Crane, Ray Brown Memorial Shield and David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas, and Howard Challenge Cup for most points in all classes; Terry Longman, Cactus Cup; Coral Cook, Floral Vase and Behar Cup for floral art; Pam Walton, British Fuchsia Society Spoon; Diana Buckley, Cookery Goblet and Ladies’ Challenge Cup for most points in all classes; Celia Buckley, Derek Silk Photography Cup. Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificates for the best exhibits went to Wendy Baker for fruit, Christina Goodwyn for flowers, Coral Cook for floral arrangements and Laurence Pilfold for vegetables. Other first prize winners were Helen Smith, Primrose Buckley, Vic Davis, Sarah Hill, Don Blizzard, Helen Blizzard, Lindy Wintle, Alison Carnell, Valerie Sharp, Carol Longman, Jo Skinner and Jennifer Wallace.

1. Julie Knight, a major prizewinner at East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society's summer show.

2. Laurence Pilfold was judged to have the best exhibit of vegetables.

3. Terry Longman won the Cactus Cup.

4. Carol Longman with her embroidery.