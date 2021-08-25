The event, part of British Cycling’s Summer of Cycling, was held in the car park of the Dragon Restaurant, in Sea Lane, Rustington, on Saturday.

Organiser Richard Howlett said: “This was a huge success. We spoke to many people about coming along on club rides, including the mayor, who is doing a London to Littlehampton ride next year.”

As well as information about cycling, people could try a stint on a turbo bike, get a coffee from Barista Bros, which operates there, or collect bike registration stickers from Sussex Police.

Angmering Cycling Club's Summer of Cycling event in Rustington

Funds raised will be donated to West Sussex Mind, the club’s chosen charity of the year.

To find out more about Angmering Cycling Club, how to join, the calendar of rides and events, visit www.angmeringcyclingclub.com

Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy