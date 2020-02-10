Storm Ciara: Watch sea power over Worthing seafront promenade

The sea came powering over the promenade on Worthing seafront this morning as Storm Ciara mixed with the spring tides.

Beach debris including pebbles, seaweed and cuttlefish bones were dragged across the promenade east of Worthing pier and down the steps near York Road.

A foreshore inspector keeping an eye on things on Worthing seafront at high tide this morning

The waves crashed up the rocks at Splash Point and the water drained into the forecourt at Worthing Rowing Club.

There were deep floods around the shelter, too.

The promenade remained open during this morning’s high tide but a foreshore inspector was on hand to keep an eye on the situation.

Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier

The steps opposite York Road, where the sea has come right over and down on to Marine Parade