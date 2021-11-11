Still time to enter Littlehampton’s Christmas card competition

Littlehampton mayor Michelle Molloy has invited children aged four to 11 to design the council’s civic Christmas card, which will be turned into an e-card to save money on printing and postage, which the council described as a small but important contribution to lowering the carbon footprint.

There will be prizes for the children who place in the top three, with the winner getting a £50 The Works voucher, the runner up getting a £25 voucher, and the child in the third position winning a £15 voucher.

The card must say ‘Merry Christmas’ and be drawn or painted in bold colours on a sheet of A4 paper, and the closing date is Monday, November 15.

There is still time to enter this year's Christmas card competition

All entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form available from the town council’s website.

Miss Molloy said: “It is a tradition for the mayor to send a Christmas card to the many wonderful organisations and mayors of neighbouring towns and this year I intend to do so with the input of a local child.

“I’m inviting all school-aged children in Littlehampton to enter and show me their artistic flair and help me spread Christmas cheer in an eco-friendly way.

“It is astonishing that one-billion cards are sold each Christmas in the UK and it takes one tree to make 3,000 cards – so if one billion cards end up in the bin that is 33-million trees.

Last year's winning entry