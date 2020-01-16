Steyning Grammar School to sell historic Church Street site as it looks join academy trust

Steyning Grammar School has announced plans to sell its Church Street site, as it takes the next steps towards joining the mutli-academy Bohunt Education Trust.

The school said its Church Street site, which first opened its doors as a school 400 years ago, and is adjacent to the ‘outstanding’ boarding provision, was ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

Following an extensive strategic review, the governing board has voted to move its Sixth Form provision to a new site.

After considering a number of potential partners, it is continuing with plans to join the Bohunt Education Trust (BET), a multi-academy trust which runs seven schools plus a sixth form.

Sue Gearing, Chair of Governors at Steyning Grammar School, said: “I am delighted to say that governors have voted to continue next steps in due diligence with BET.

“This partnership stems from our commitment and dedication to ensuring the very best outcomes for the young people in the community we serve and we look forward to a very bright future for Steyning Grammar School.”

Neil Strowger, Trust Leader, Bohunt Education Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be taking these next steps with Steyning Grammar School.

“Central to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy respect achieve’ is a commitment to providing all students every opportunity to succeed in life, regardless of their background and we have been delighted to see the similarities in ethos and vision, and commitment to young people between Steyning Grammar School and BET.”

Among the other schools run by the Trust is Bohunt Horsham, which has just opened its first all-through school, and Bohunt School in Liphook, which was rated ‘Outstanding’ in every category in its latest Ofsted report.

