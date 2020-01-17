Steyning Grammar School site evacuated after 'contained chemical spill'

Part of Steyning Grammar School has been evacuated after a 'contained chemical spill'.

According to a school spokesman, the emergency services were called to the Shooting Field campus after a 'contained chemical spill in a technology room' this morning (January 17).

Steyning Grammar School's Shooting Field site

The spokesman said: "SGS staff evacuated the room and surrounding areas immediately and then, under the advice of the fire service, cordoned off the block as a precautionary measure. Following a thorough assessment of the area, the school was deemed safe to remain open by the fire service.

"All students on site are safe and all lessons were re-timetabled for the rest of the day.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our utmost priority."

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been called to a minor chemical incident at 11.58am.

The chemical has been dealt with, the spokesman said, but crews remained at a cordoned off area of the scene so classrooms can be ventilated.

