Steampunk ceremony for Littlehampton couple who found love later in life: ‘it was the wedding of the year’

A couple who got engaged on stage during a charity concert tied the knot in a steampunk wedding.

Pam Johnson became Pam Sheppard at Worthing Register Office in Centenary House, Durrington, on Saturday, after saying ‘I do’ to her husband Ian, 70.

Pam and Ian Sheppard from Littlehampton tied the knot at a ceremony in Worthing Register Office, Durrington

The 68-year-old, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, described it as ‘marvellous’, adding: “It was the wedding of the year. All the guests are saying on Facebook it was great. It was a wedding you won’t forget.”

Among the readings was a sonnet that Pam, who is part of the Silk Road Writers club, wrote called The Road.

It ended: “I promise, my husband, my lover, my friend,

“To walk by your side until the road’s end.”

Pam made her bridesmaids’ skirts, which were paired with corsets bought from the Amazon website, and her skirt was made with the help of her friend Nickie.

Ian, 70, of Thornlea Park near Lyminster, said he was taken aback by his wife-to-be’s outfit. He said: “In a word, I thought: wow.”

Ian, who has volunteered for the Bluebell Railway for 15 years, was the guest of honour with his new wife when they rode the steam train from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead and back with their wedding guests, followed by a reception at the station.

The pair met five years ago when Pam joined the Edwin James Festival Choir. On Saturday, January 26, Ian proposed by serenading Pam at a charity concert they were performing at.

The duet they sang that night – Come What May from Moulin Rouge – was their first dance.

Pam said: “When it started up, we started singing and dancing. That was really fun.”

Retired project manager Pam and train enthusiast Ian will be taking a 24-day tour of Italy and Switzerland by railway for their honeymoon.

