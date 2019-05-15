St Barnabas House appeals for 200 volunteers to support Night to Remember midnight walk

St Barnabas House is appealing for 200 course marshal volunteers to help support walkers at this year’s Night to Remember midnight walk.

Now in its 12th year, the 2019 event will be taking place on Saturday, June 29 with more than 1,000 supporters set to walk through the night to raise money for the night sitting service.

Volunteer Dickie Dowsett

However, in order for the event to run smoothly a team of volunteer marshals is needed to cheer on walkers, hand out refreshments, give directions and keep walkers safe.

Sophie Henderson from the events team at St Barnabas House said: “Night to Remember is only made possible thanks to our amazing volunteer marshals who act as our eyes and ears on the ground.

“We need volunteer marshals lining the seven, 13.1 and 20-mile routes and have shifts available between 7pm on Saturday, June 29 and 7am on Sunday, June 30. Any amount of time people can offer will make a massive difference. Whether you come on your own or with a friend, everyone always has a lot of fun.

“This year, we are providing volunteer marshals with glow products so they can light up their section of the course which will look spectacular along the route. Volunteers can also get creative and bring their own light installations.”

Night to Remember volunteers

Dickie Dowsett, 68, from Lancing has volunteered as a course marshal at Night to Remember for more than 12 years.

Dickie said: “The atmosphere is always colourful, happy, full of fun and excited anticipation. It feels nice to be part of something that is doing good.

“My days are usually full with stuff to do but one night out is no real hardship. Usually we make the marshalling into a bit of a boys night out with a curry at 2am.”

Dickie has many fond memories of volunteering at Night to Remember which include dressing up as Tweedledee and Tweedledum for the night, meeting a woman who walked the whole event in high heels and having his photo taken at the ten-year finishing gate.

Night to Remember volunteers

For more information about volunteering as a course marshal at Night to Remember, contact Angie Bacon on 01903 706326 or email fundraising-volunteers@stbh.org.uk

You can register to walk by visiting www.stbh.org.uk/nighttoremember