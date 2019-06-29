Spitfires to fly over Worthing and Littlehampton today

The skies above Worthing and Littlehampton will be filled with a squadron of Spitfires today (June 29).

The historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will soar over the towns to mark Armed Forces Day this afternoon.

There will also be Hurricanes, Lancaster, and Dakotas as part of the commemorative Second World War squadrom.

They are due to be above Littlehampton at 4pm, and Worthing at 4.04pm. However, all timings are subject to change due to weather conditions and other factors.

To find out more, visit www.raf.mod.uk/display-teams/battle-of-britain-memorial-flight/

Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to support the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Will you be looking out for the flyover? Don’t forget to send us in your photos to copydesk.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk