Sompting Pumpkin Picking Patch had an ‘amazing’ opening weekend

A variety of pumpkins are on offer – including pink ‘porcelain dolls’, ‘little munchkins’ and ‘crown prince blue’ pumpkins – as well as arts and crafts, with children having the opportunity to decorate witches’ brooms, bats and wands.

Caroline Harriott, who runs the pumpking patch with husband David, said: “We’ve had amazing feedback from the opening weekend. We have so many different types of pumpkins in this lovely location, and we were so lucky with the weather. We had around 2,000 people visit over both days.It is a nice, fun thing to do with family and friends. We are really looking forward to the coming weeks.”