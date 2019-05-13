Sompting and District Model Railway Club annual exhibition welcomes YouTubers and visitors from Australia

Hundreds of train lovers of all ages visited Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s annual show to see a variety of exhibits in different gauges.

Laurie Calvert, a well-known YouTuber in the modelling world and a team captain on Channel 5’sThe Great Model Railway Challenge, was there with his layout, Cato Pass.

Club chairman Colin Edkins. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951877a

Laurie said: “It is especially nice for me to support the local friendly shows, as well as the larger mainstream ones. Plus this particular show gave me the chance to visit a county I had not displayed in before.

“The comments from people are always very positive and it is what modellers like us thrive on. They seem to love the sci-fi steampunk layout for daring to be being different but at the same time, it promotes our wonderful hobby, too, along with the more conventional layouts. Long may shows like Sompting continue.”

Also from YouTube, Budget Model Railways had its layout Market Town sat on top of an ironing board and took along a 3D printer, so visitors could see locomotive and coach parts being created before their eyes.

Max Goodwin, 15, with his layout. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951844a

Matthew Ayling, co-organiser, said: “The show went really well. We had about ten model railways with exhibitors travelling from as far afield as Essex to exhibit. It was a really excellent exhibition and was very well attended by the public.”

More than 200 people attended the exhibition at Sompting Village Hall over the weekend and the admired various displays. There was even a pair from Australia, who were followers of the Budget Model Railway team and happened to be in the country, so travelled down from Oxfordshire for the day.

Matthew added: “We were so pleased to present such a diverse range of layouts in such a relatively small hall. There was certainly a high level of standard to the exhibits, which our visitors certainly appreciated.”

Hornby donated a starter set to the club as a raffle prize and winner Nick Munson from Rustington was thrilled with his prize.

John Canning, left, and Robert Erridge. Photo by Derek Martin DM1951871a

The club’s weather a wagon or coach competition was won by member Daniel Goodwin.

The next public event will be the Come and See us Club Day on Saturday, September 28, at Sompting Village Hall.

Sompting and District Model Railway Club welcomes new members from juniors to experienced modellers. Visit www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk for more information.