A driver had an unfortunate turn of events yesterday afternoon as a sinkhole opened up right underneath their car.

The sinkhole in Ellenslea Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, appeared to have caved in directly under the rear axel of the black Lexus.

Sinkhole in Ellenslea Rd, St Leonards. 09-08-19

The road remains closed today between Southwater Road and Chapel Park Road while investigation works take place.

