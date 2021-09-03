The application sought to place various adverts at the retail unit at 2 Saltbox, Shripney Road.

Bersted Parish Council had no objection to the signage but three letters of objection were received from neighbours.

They were concerned how the lighting would impact the Bersted Nature Reserve and said the brightness of the signs should be restricted along with the hours of brightness.

Signage has been approved for the new Starbucks at Saltbox

You can view the decision on the Arun District Council planning portal using the reference BE/105/21/A