Shoreham’s Ropetackle goes ‘dementia friendly’ with new films

Shoreham’s Ropetackle has launched a new programme of ‘relaxing and friendly’ screenings to coincide with Dementia Action Week.

After a successful bid for extra funds from the British Film Industry (BFI), the cinema has been working with the local alzheimer’s association to choose films.

Ropetackle staff and volunteers ready to help at the relaxed screenings

It will kick off with its first film – Mamma Mia! – on Monday, June 10.

Maria Reeves, Ropetackle’s interim centre manager, said: “We are very pleased to be able to support this initiative and look forward to seeing a number of successful screenings over the summer and beyond.”

Ropetackle is now ‘dementia friendly’ after 25 volunteers, staff and committee members were given a morning’s training by Tim Wilkins of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The training highlighted key aspects of life with dementia and allowed staff to understand more about this growing condition.

Mr Wilkins said: “Having a provision within Shoreham aiming to provide dementia friendly screenings of films is an added bonus to the area.”

The screenings will happen once a month on a Monday afternoon. Each film will have a technician in attendance as well as a good number of volunteer stewards.

Ropetackle won a prestigious award from the BFI to put on the short programme of nine films which are deemed relaxed and friendly, with a focus on people suffering any form of memory loss.

This means in practice that some auditorium lights will remain on, and there will be a relaxed attitude to any noise.

The films will start at 2pm but there will be a cup of tea available as from 1.30pm. Funding for the refreshments has been donated by Adur Masonic Lodge, with match funding from the the Mason District. Other screenings lined up are The Lady in the Van and Bohemian Rhapsody.

To find our more about the films, email Simon Thorpe at Ropetacklefilmclub2@gmail.com.

