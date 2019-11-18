Shoreham Port funds life-saving defibrillator for homelessness charity

Shoreham Port has funded a new life saving-defibrillator for homelessness charity Emmaus.

As a trust port, the port provides time, resources, and in some cases, financial help, to organisations that align with its corporate social responsibility aims.

Emmaus collects second-hand furniture and other goods to sell on.

The new defibrillator, which will be based in the Emmaus By The Sea building in Station Road in Southwick, takes the number of defibrillators to ten across the port’s footprint.

Paul Johnson, director of compliance at Shoreham Port, is also a health and safety volunteer for Emmaus.

He said: “Over the past few years we have established a unique and close relationship with Emmaus and we have worked extremely hard to enhance their first aid training and facilities.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to see this level of first aid increase throughout the organisation and the benefits and confidence this gives will certainly comfort companions, staff and members of the public.

“We have also been able to utilise spare spaces on our first aid courses, by extending them to Emmaus staff. This helps them obtain a first aid qualification and develop vital life-saving skills.”

Chris Chapman, a former Emmaus resident then van driver and transport co-ordinator for the charity has taken part in a cycle ride to fundraise for a second defibrillator for the charity.

The ride covered 110 miles over two days from Brighton to Rouen, France.

Chris now works for St Mungos helping homeless people find accommodation.

He said: “Emmaus will always mean so much to me, it gave me back my life. They saw something in me that I had lost through 18 years of addiction, and slowly gave me the space to rebuild my life. I am now very happily married have a really good worthwhile job, wonderful relationship with my family and feel very lucky to have the life I have.”